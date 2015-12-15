We provide the easiest way to talk with a healthcare provider, get tested, share results, and be notified if a person you’ve been with tests positive in the future.
Speak to a healthcare professional from the comfort of your home, at a time that is convenient
Our sexual health specialists provide judgment free care and advice
Get tested at a nearby lab or have a technician come to your home
Easily pick up your Rx from your favorite pharmacy
Ability to show STD results and test date securely on your phone
Receive anonymous notifications if someone you’ve ‘Biem connected’ with tests positive in the next 6 months
Notifying sexual partners about future potential STDs is now automatic
Getting tested for STDs is now more convenient and less awkward
“Asking the question” about STDs and sharing results is now easier